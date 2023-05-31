Thank you for Reading.

Rannie Allen
SYSTEM

RANNIE ALLEN (GEORGE R. ALLEN) passed away on Friday, May 26th, 2023 at the age of 88 years old.

A lifelong resident of Ritchie County, WV; born at home in Harrisville, WV on July 9, 1934, to the late Nell Woodrow Powers Allen and George Malcom Allen.

Tags

Recommended for you