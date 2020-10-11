Ratsamy Throngdara

RATSAMY "CHEF RAZZ" THONGDARA, 59, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Razz was born April 2, 1961, to the late Phon Phonbauosy and Bounmy Thongdara. He is also preceded in death by his brothers Sithone and Watsana.
He was the former Head Chef of Laury's in the late 80's, then he completed his career as Head Chef with Hibachi Japanese Steakhouse.
Surviving are his wife April Thongdara; children, Rusty, Dustin, Nick, Brenden, Kami and David Fiks; 7 siblings; 9 grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends.
You may visit Razz's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
