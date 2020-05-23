RAY ANTHONY BELL, 64, of Montgomery, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 18, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, May 28, with the service beginning at 12 p.m., at Brookside Ministries, 18419 Deepwater Mountain Road, Mt. Carbon, W.Va. Durgan Funeral Home, Beckley, W.Va., is entrusted with the arrangements. Interment will be held at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, W.Va.
