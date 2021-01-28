Ray Dale Looney

ROY DALE LOONEY, 88, a former resident of Clendenin, WV passed away on January 24, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House Charleston.
He retired from Appalachian Tire after 32 years. He had an ornery personality and love to give everyone a hard time. He was a child at heart, which was made of gold.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Shafer) Looney; parents, George & Laura (McCune) Looney; and his 14 brothers and sisters-which included 3 sets of twins. (Yes, there was two of him!).
He is survived by his two children, Douglas (Tammy) Looney and Sandra (Charles) Elliott; grandchildren, Angela (Darell) Miller, Lee Ann (Christopher) Burns, Natasha (Eric) Jett, Elisha (Christopher) Teel, Brett Looney, Danny (Nicole) Looney and Dougie Looney; including 14 great-grandchildren.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.