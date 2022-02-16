RAY EUGENE UHL of South Charleston, passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Ray was born on April 13, 1933 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, the second child of Rondal and Thelma Uhl. During his early years, he grew up on an oil lease helping his father tend pumps and wells.
Ray graduated from Oklahoma State (formally Oklahoma A&M) with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He met Mary Lee Hill, his wife of 66 years, while they were both students there.
Ray served as a 2nd lieutenant in the Army Chemical Corp before moving to South Charleston to begin what would become a 47-year career with Union Carbide. He travelled the world with Carbide going to Sweden, pre-revolution Iran, Puerto Rico, Texas, and more. He was always eager to get home to his family. Ray's contributions were recognized with awards such as the Kirkpatrick Chemical Engineering Achievement award.
In addition to a career with Carbide, Ray and his wife Mary owned Family Tree Gifts in South Charleston. During their nearly 20 years as owners of the D Street gift and craft shop, they met many people with whom they formed close friendships. Ray loved woodworking and painting.
Ray was an active member of the Disciples of Christ church. He served at local, regional, and national levels in such positions as Sunday School teacher, chairman of the board, moderator of the region plus elder. He loved singing in the choir and was very church and family oriented.
He is survived by Mary, his wife; his sister Barbara; 5 children (LeAnn, James, Mike, Janet, and Joy); 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Cremation has been honored and a celebration of Ray's life will be held at noon on Tuesday, March 8, at United Disciples of Christ Church, 100 United Disciples Drive, South Charleston. Friends are invited to visit with the family an hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sojourners in Charleston, WV would support Ray and Mary's passion for feeding those in need.
The family wishes to thank Hospice and Bill and Rene Layer for their loving support during this time.