RAY "FLOYD" PRITT JR., 76, of Sissonville, passed away April 21, 2020, after a long illness.
He was born on September 13, 1943, to the late Ray Pritt Sr. and Charlotte E. Haynes Pritt.
Floyd retired from Union Carbide at the Institute plant with 31 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his little sister, Deloris Jean Pritt; brother Robert "Bob" Pritt; and his beloved mother-in-law, Eunice Fisher.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Karen Fisher Pritt; brother, Delmer Pritt of Gandeville; daughters, Charlotte G. Pritt of Delaware, OH, Sheila F. Pritt Underwood and husband David of Sissonville; granddaughter, Sasha F. Underwood Mack and husband Gary of Washington Court House, OH; his first great-grandchild is due to arrive in August; brother-in-law, Doyle Fisher and wife Cindy of Sissonville; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and life long friend and hunting buddy, Glen.
A private graveside service will be held in John H. Pritt Cemetery on Derricks Creek Road, Sissonville, with Pastor Raymond Jordan officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.