RAY G. WHEELER 66 of Mammoth passed away October 28, 2022 at CAMC General Hospital after a long illness.Ray was born and raised in Kanawha County, Mammoth, WV. He graduated from Dupont High School in 1975. Ray and his wife Betty were married August, 1989.Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Eva and Clarence Wheeler and his twin brother Roy Wheeler.He is survived by his wife, Betty Wheeler; daughters, Cynthia Cunningham, Betty Jo Coleman; granddaughter, Kayla Facemyer; grandson, Gage Starks.A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., November 19 at the Mammoth Advent Christian Church Fellowship Hall with Pastor Toney Rucker officiating.