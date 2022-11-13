Thank you for Reading.

Ray G. Wheeler
RAY G. WHEELER 66 of Mammoth passed away October 28, 2022 at CAMC General Hospital after a long illness.

Ray was born and raised in Kanawha County, Mammoth, WV. He graduated from Dupont High School in 1975. Ray and his wife Betty were married August, 1989.

