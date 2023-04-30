Thank you for Reading.

Ray "Gobel" Newman
RAY "GOBEL" NEWMAN, 87, of Belle, WV passed away April 27, 2023 at Stonerise Home Health in Charleston, WV following a dementia related illness. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing.

Ray was honorably discharged after serving as a sailor in the United States Navy from 1954 to 1958 aboard the destroyer USS CORRY (DDR-817). He continued his service until 1962 in the reserves.

