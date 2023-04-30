RAY "GOBEL" NEWMAN, 87, of Belle, WV passed away April 27, 2023 at Stonerise Home Health in Charleston, WV following a dementia related illness. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing.
Ray was honorably discharged after serving as a sailor in the United States Navy from 1954 to 1958 aboard the destroyer USS CORRY (DDR-817). He continued his service until 1962 in the reserves.
He was a retired surveyor from the West Virginia State Division of Highways and a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Belle, WV.
Before moving to Belle, he was a long-time member of Mary Virginia Gospel Tabernacle, now known as Cornerstone Community Church, in Malden, WV.
Ray loved working outdoors. Besides cutting grass for himself, he took pride in landscaping at the church as well as taking care of multiple neighborhood lawns for the elderly. He looked forward to working crossword puzzles every day in the newspaper. He loved watching sports, especially any WVU sports, but the Cincinnati Reds were his favorite baseball team. Ray also had a humorous and lighthearted side to him and loved to make people laugh.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Earl and Gracie Wendell Newman and several brothers and sisters, along with several brothers and sisters in law.
Surviving are his wife of over 67 years, Betty Atkins Newman; sons, Donnie Newman (Tracy), Kris Newman (Kesha) both of Belle, WV; daughters, Shirley McCracken (Rick) of Wilmington, NC, Denise Baker (Todd) of Charleston, WV; brother, David Newman of Florida; sister, Jeannie Heater of Charleston, WV.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ryan Newman (Pam), Travis McCracken (Michelle), Austin Newman (Jenny), Alec Newman, Jacob Newman, Drew Baker, Chance Baker, Jaxon Newman, great-grandchildren, Isaac and Reece McCracken, Collin Newman and Grayson Newman.
A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, May 06, 2023 at Cornerstone Community Church, (formerly Mary Virginia Gospel Tabernacle), of Malden with Pastor Roy Short officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the church on Saturday.