RAY HENSON, SR., 67, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully at the hospice care facility beside his wife and children yesterday after a 5-year battle with cancer.
He was the oldest son of Ernest and Gracie Boggs Henson. Ray retired from WVDHHR in 2017 with 40 years of faithful service.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joanne; his loving mother in law, Teresita Navarro of Palawan, Philippines; 3 siblings; 4 children; 7 grandchildren; and numerous aunts and uncle. His children include, Ray, Jr., (Kristi), Andrew, (Mari), Adam (Bethany) and Annerae; grandchildren include, Thomas Ray, Caroline, Ben, Drew, Kai, Layla and Benji; his siblings include JC, Beverly, and Ernie.
Ray graduated from Charleston High School, Morris Harvey College, and the WV College of Graduate Studies. He was a member of Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral.
Ray loved to read and talking with his friends at Kenna Homes. Enjoyed working at Rapid help desk for 20 years assisting field employees with their questions.
Ray was very proud of his children and their accomplishments. His Family was the most important thing in his life, and he loved each of them dearly.
Ray is being cremated and his ashes interred at Sunset Memorial Park.
Due to COVID concerns, a public service will not be held at this time.