RAY LEWIS BOGGS, age 84, died on Thursday November 24, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House.
He was predeceased by his wife, Beverly Hall Boggs, his parents, Nathan and Luella Boggs, three older brothers, Clinton, Hugh, and Winford. His survived by his children, John of Hurricane and Kristin of Kanawha City, one brother, Don and his wife, Nola, of charlotte, NC and sister-in-law, Faye Boggs. He had many wonderful nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Elkview high School and Glenville State College. He returned to Kanawha County and taught on the West Side of Charleston two years after integration, a positive experience he always regretted not having put into print form. He left the state to teach in Delaware public schools and then was as an educational representative for NASA, traveling extensively throughout the United States. He went to Michigan State University where he earned his MA and PhD. For the next thirty years, he was a professor, and academic dean, and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Alma College, West Virginia Institute of Technology, and Rio Grande University. He also served as provost at a branch of Rio Grande University in Japan for one year.
After retirement, he worked with adult education and adult literacy programs. He spent seventy years as an active member of the Presbyterian Church USA and was a charter member of the Seaford Presbyterian Church in Seaford, Delaware.
He supported the arts and enjoyed dancing, especially western and contra styles. He became a Master Naturalist at age 78.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Village Chapel Presbyterian Church of the Kanawha State Forest (the gem of West Virginia) Foundation.
There will be no viewing or funeral services. A committal service for family and friends will be held at 2 p.m., December 2, 2022, at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney, conducted by the Rev. Todd Wright.