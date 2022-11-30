Thank you for Reading.

Ray Lewis Boggs
RAY LEWIS BOGGS, age 84, died on Thursday November 24, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House.

He was predeceased by his wife, Beverly Hall Boggs, his parents, Nathan and Luella Boggs, three older brothers, Clinton, Hugh, and Winford. His survived by his children, John of Hurricane and Kristin of Kanawha City, one brother, Don and his wife, Nola, of charlotte, NC and sister-in-law, Faye Boggs. He had many wonderful nieces and nephews.

