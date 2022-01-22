Ray Lynn Landis Jan 22, 2022 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RAY LYNN LANDIS, 82 of Hillsboro, WV passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital. In keeping with Ray's wishes he will be cremated with services held at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ray Lynn Landis Wv Wish Pass Away Hillsboro Pocahontas Memorial Hospital Service Recommended for you Local Spotlight George E. Ferrell Blank George E. Ferrell Betty Jean Evans Cutlip Blank Bonnie Jean Linn Fay Eskew Blank Katherine Johnson Dolores Fay Hinzman Charles Robert Saber Blank Marshall E. Mitchell Blank Patricia A. Elswick Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 22, 2022 Daily Mail WV County EMTs, paramedics are 'worn-out and short-handed' Communities could lose emergency ambulance service Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding in West Virginia Two WV towns pool resources to invigorate community Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes