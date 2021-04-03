RAY MILTON WALKER, "72.5" years young, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, after a long and hard fought battle against cancer as a result of his exposure to Agent Orange while serving his country in South Vietnam.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Scarbro & father, William Walker.
Milton graduated in 1967 from Herbert Hoover High School where he was a star basketball player. His love of the sport continued in college, where he played basketball for Glenville State College and WV State College, and also coached and taught all three of his daughters the love of the game. Milton was also an avid hunter, but his favorite sport was bass fishing. He participated in many state and national level bass tournaments.
Milton went by many names, known as "hun" by his wife, "Dad/Daddy" by his daughters, "Gramps" by his grandkids, but known most as a wonderful friend to many.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Donna (Price) Walker; daughters, April (Andrew) Sharp, Cari (Jason) Young, and Lisa (Alva) Shinn; six grandchildren, Adam (Lydiana) Robinson, Monica Young, Logan Skiles, Carisa Skiles, Jakob Shinn, and Lukas Shinn; one great granddaughter, Sophia Robinson; brothers, Roger, Dusty, and David (Darlene) Walker; sister, Sharon (John) Shelton; several nieces and nephews; along with many friends that will dearly miss him.
A service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Arco P. Sharp officiating. Entombment will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Mausoleum. Military rites will be honored by the Army Honor Guard.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.