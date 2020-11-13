RAY EDWARD RICHARD, 69 of Supply died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Ray was born September 2, 1951 in South Charleston, West Virginia, son of Emmogene Elouise Schultz Richard and the late Charles "Lindy" Richard.
He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Vietnam. He was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed making furniture.
Ray was preceded in death by his brother, James Richard.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Cheryl Richard of Supply; son and daughter in law, Christopher and Bernadette of California; grandchildren, Kayla, Katrena, David, Isis, Emerald, and Amani; and great grandchild, Cora; sons, Matthew of West Virginia, Noel of West Virginia, daughter, Alicia of Michigan; grandchildren, Michael, James Ray, Gunner, Toni, and Abigail; sister-in-law, Jane Richard; niece, Jamie and Tiffany; nephew, James "Bud"; and his mother Emmogene Elouise Schultz Richard; and brother, Charles Richard.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.shallottefunerals.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte, Chapel.