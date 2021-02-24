RAY ROMINE 89, a lifelong resident of Diamond passed away February 11, 2021 at home.
He was a retired conductor for Conrail Railroad Company, an Army veteran of the Korean Era serving in Germany and a member of Diamond Baptist Church.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Joseph W. and Ethel S. Moore Romine; brother, J.W. Romine and sisters, Charlotte Critchfield, Syble Romine, Melba Carter, Ilene Shaver, Colleen Cantrell, and his twin sister, Fay Foster.
Ray is survived by twelve nieces and nephews and their families.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021 in Montgomery Memorial Park, London, with Pastor Charles Bolen officiating and there will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Union Mission, 700 South Park Road, Charleston, West Virginia 25304.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
