RAY W. BOGGESS, 96, of Nitro went Home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 16, 2023
Ray was a lifelong resident of Nitro, retired from American Viscose, loved gardening, the outdoors and going to the senior citizen center in Nitro. Ray was a proud Army Veteran of WW II. He attended the Nitro Church of God.
He was preceded in death by his parents Hollis and Clara Boggess, his wife of 48 years Catherine, infant son Benjamin, and his granddaughter Lea Wilson.
Ray is survived by Beverly Voltaggio and husband Lou of Charlotte, NC and her children James and Matthew Thomas, Nancy Hill of Eleanor and her son Jason Hill, Marilyn Flack of Charleston, SC, Debra Dempsey of Charleston and her children William, Joshua, and Andrew Dempsey, Terri Grimm of Nitro, Becky Asbury of Oak Hill and her son Cliff Massey, Charlotte Boggess of California, Stephen R. Boggess of Richmond, VA and his son Stacy Aaron Boggess, John Boggess and wife Jennifer of Nitro, and their children Benjamin, Emily, Johnny, and Jeffery, and 17 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Ray's life will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:30 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV with Pastor Dave McCormick officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., at the funeral home.