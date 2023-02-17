Thank you for Reading.

Ray W. Boggess


RAY W. BOGGESS, 96, of Nitro went Home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 16, 2023

Ray was a lifelong resident of Nitro, retired from American Viscose, loved gardening, the outdoors and going to the senior citizen center in Nitro. Ray was a proud Army Veteran of WW II. He attended the Nitro Church of God.

