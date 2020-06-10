Ray Wayne Green

ROY WAYNE GREEN, 93, of Glenville, formerly of LaGrange, Ohio, departed this earthly life June 8, 2020, at his residence with loving wife Glena by his bed side. Funeral service will be at Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville, at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12. Friends will be received Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the mortuary. Please practice social distancing, wear face masks, and sanitize your hands when entering the mortuary. Ellyson Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Roy Wayne Green.
Funerals for Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Adkins, Jessie - Noon, Bear Branch Cemetery, Spurlockville.
Bush, Leonard - 2:30 p.m., Staten Chapel Church Cemetery, Mason.
Clinton Sr., Nye - 5 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Ryder, Cheryl - 11 a.m., Christ Temple Church, Huntington.
Williams Jr., James - 11 a.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.