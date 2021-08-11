RAY WILBERT HENSLEY, 94, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
He preceded by his wife of forty-seven years, Nancy Hensley.
Ray was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He served his country in the Navy and was a World War II Veteran. He was a Christian and member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Ray enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with family.
He is survived by his son, Gary Hensley; daughter, Barbara Harris; grandsons, Greg Sears and Tommy Hensley; granddaughter, Mary Ellen; great granddaughters, Kendra Hensley and Kerstin Hensley; sister, Erma Maynard; brother, Jimmy (Jeannie) Hensley.
The service will begin at 1 p.m., Friday, August 13, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.