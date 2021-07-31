RAY WILSON SCHOOLCRAFT, 102, of Gandeeville passed away July 30, 2021 at Miletree Center in Spencer.
He was born June 1, 1919 at Johnson Creek in Roane County and was the son of the late Pat and Eltelka Lee Schoolcraft.
He was a United States Army veteran during World War II having served in the Pacific Theater where he earned two Purple Hearts. Ray retired from the Libby Owens Ford Glass Plant in Charleston and the Roane County Board of Education. He was a founding member and volunteer at the Walton Volunteer Fire Department. Ray enjoyed fishing, going to auctions, yard sales, and spending time with his family and his friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Iva Myrtle Noel Schoolcraft; daughter, Joyce Taylor; and all of his brothers and sisters.
Left behind to cherish his memory, are his children, Elaine Moore (Curtis) of Clayton, NC, Tim Schoolcraft (Patty) of Gandeeville and Gary Schoolcraft of Walton; five grandchildren, Patrick Moore (Stacey), Andrew Moore (Caroline), Mechelle Estep (Brian), Craig Webb (Maggie) and Adam Schoolcraft (Mikayla); five great- grandchildren, Tre, Peyton, Jed Grayson and Tucker; son- in- law, Brice Taylor of Dunbar, WV; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m., ~ Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Looney Cemetery in Roane County, WV. Visitation will be 11 a.m., until time of the service on Tuesday.
Arrangements provided by Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, WV.