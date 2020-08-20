RAYMOND ALLAN LINK, 74, of Beckley, WV, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Graveside services and burial will be held on Friday, August 21, at 2 p.m., at the Old Greenbrier Memorial Cemetery in Alderson, WV with the Rev. Sam Groves officiating. Full Military honors will be provided by the Air Force. Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, WV.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.