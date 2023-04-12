RAYMOND BROWN 89, passed away April 9 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, following a short illness. Also known as "Toby" to many of his friends, Raymond was born on March 12, 1934 in Putney, West Virginia to the late Dovie Landers Brown and Romie Brown.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Shilia Hicks Brown, his sister, Barbara "Bobbi" Patton and brothers, Eugene Edward Brown, Roger "Darrell" Brown and Johny Mac Brown.
Raymond had a caring gentle and humble spirit and a light-hearted sense of humor that was greatly appreciated by his family and friends. He was a loving and beloved husband, father and grandfather. Raymond adored his family and provided wisdom, guidance, care and love to his wife, children, grandchildren and his 15 siblings.
He leaves behind his fiancée, Louise Garten of Belle, WV, sisters; Betty Williamson of Mansfield, OH, Doris (Omar) Milam of Arnett, WV., Janet Barnett of Wilmington, NC., Brenda (David) Carpenter of Hampstead, NC., Helen (Richard) Estudillo of Summersville, WV, Linda Ferrell of Summersville, WV, Connie Kidd of Summersville, WV, Benitta Bright of Wilmington, NC., brothers; Kenny Lee Brown and Timothy Brown of Gallagher, WV and Rex Allen Brown of Holly Grove, WV; children, Jeffrey (Susan) Brown of Elkview, Janna (Louie) Paterno of Charleston, and Lori (Paul) Lancaster of Clendenin; grandchildren; Jennifer, Nathan, Nicole, JohnPage and Kayla.
Raymond proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was retired from United Mine Workers of America and worked his lifetime as a skilled carpenter and mason. He enjoyed spending his time with family and friends, fellowship at the Belle and West Side Community Centers, camping, fishing, golfing and playing his treasured acoustic and pedal steel guitars. He had many dear friends and he will be greatly missed.
His family thanks God for blessing them with such a loving, caring and gentle hand through Raymond's life and for all the precious memories and experiences that his life represents.
In honor of Raymond's memory, the family requests that each of us strive to serve God, pray for and help each other, forgive freely, and humbly serve to the best of our abilities.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 at Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Rev. Harold Landers officiating. A visitation with family and friends will be held from Noon to 1 p.m. immediately prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that you plant a fruit tree in his memory or donations may be sent to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.