Raymond Brown
RAYMOND BROWN 89, passed away April 9 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, following a short illness. Also known as "Toby" to many of his friends, Raymond was born on March 12, 1934 in Putney, West Virginia to the late Dovie Landers Brown and Romie Brown.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Shilia Hicks Brown, his sister, Barbara "Bobbi" Patton and brothers, Eugene Edward Brown, Roger "Darrell" Brown and Johny Mac Brown.

