RAYMOND CLYDE HAYES, 70, of Barboursville, passed away April 19, 2020.
He lived at the WV Veterans Home where the staff and other residents were not only friends, but family.
Raymond was a former Pipefitter, and proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved to hunt and fish and read a lot of History.
He is survived by his mother, Mabel Ellen Burdette; brother, Ronnie Burdette and wife Belinda, sister, Sheila Martin and husband Doug. He enjoyed his little dogs.
Private graveside service will be held with Pastor Danny Cummings officiating. Burial will be in Ferrell Cemetery, Kenna, WV.
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Hayes Family.