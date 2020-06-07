Raymond "Doug" Peak

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


RAYMOND DOUGLAS "DOUG" PEAK, 62, of Hurricane, WV, passed away on June 3, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

Doug was born May 30, 1958, the son of F. Raymond Peak and Gloria Jean (Sowards) Peak, who preceded him in death.

He was a graduate of Hurricane High School and Marshall University.

He is survived by his children, Kristina (Andrew) Keith, Lexington, SC, Kimberly (Nicki) Algree, Winfield, WV, and Douglas R. (Anna) Peak, Hurricane, WV; his sisters, Veneta (Gary) Eggleton, Hurricane, WV, and Jane E. Peak, Morgantown, WV. Doug is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew Williams, Jenna Williams, Alex Keith, Kevin Algree, Jayden Simmons, Gloria Peak and Eron Peak. He is futher survived by his nephew, Chris Eggleton, and niece, Carrie Eggleton.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, June 7, 2020

Dotson, Timothy - 2 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Holstein, Lewis - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Johnson I, Steven - 3 p.m., Mount Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane.

Russell Jr., Robert - 2 p.m., Barker Cemetery, Ashford.