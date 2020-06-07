Raymond "Doug" Peak

RAYMOND DOUGLAS "DOUG" PEAK, 62, of Hurricane, WV, passed away on June 3, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
Doug was born May 30, 1958, the son of F. Raymond Peak and Gloria Jean (Sowards) Peak, who preceded him in death.
He was a graduate of Hurricane High School and Marshall University.
He is survived by his children, Kristina (Andrew) Keith, Lexington, SC, Kimberly (Nicki) Algree, Winfield, WV, and Douglas R. (Anna) Peak, Hurricane, WV; his sisters, Veneta (Gary) Eggleton, Hurricane, WV, and Jane E. Peak, Morgantown, WV. Doug is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew Williams, Jenna Williams, Alex Keith, Kevin Algree, Jayden Simmons, Gloria Peak and Eron Peak. He is futher survived by his nephew, Chris Eggleton, and niece, Carrie Eggleton.