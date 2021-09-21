RAYMOND E. AUSTIN, PHD., of Louisville, KY, died September 18th in the University of Louisville Trauma Center following a fall on 9/11 that resulted in a massive brain injury. Raymond Edwin Austin was born in Princeton, WV, to Mom and Dad, Otella and Lowell Austin. He joined an older brother, Howard, living with the family on the Athens Road. Other siblings came, another brother and twin sisters. Ray was preceded in death by his parents and older brother. He is survived by his wife, Laura Mang Austin, who is his best friend and willing partner in adopting dogs and rabbits. Family members left to cherish memories of Ray include Honor McClellan Austin, Larry Austin, Linda Austin, Helen and J.B. Ryan, Ellen and Tom Friend, Virgil and Betty Davis, Joyce Kwedor and Francine Cherry. This part of Ray's family gave him three generations of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great nieces and great-great nephews who enjoyed his quick wit and kind ways. Ray will also be missed by his in-laws. Laura's family includes Michael and Lucy Mang, Virginia and Robert Day, Monica Hilmer and nine nieces, nephews and great-nephews.
Ray graduated from Athens High School, Class of '64. He remained best friends with many of his classmates. His academic achievements were numerous, including degrees from Concord University (College), West Virginia University and Virginia Tech. He optimized use of his education to further his career in the healthcare industry working with a variety of facilities, including having one of the first offices in the Mercer County, WV, Health Department where he worked for the West Virginia Health Council. His work was instrumental in advancing telehealth services in rural WV. He later joined the faculties of the University of Louisville and the University of Illinois where he taught and mentored graduate students in the field of Health Management and System Sciences. Dr. Austin received recognition several times for his excellence in teaching.
Ray enjoyed a variety of activities - he was a trumpet player in the Athens High School Marching Band, he taught himself to play guitar and he was a fan of "cool" cars, all things automotive and college sports. He was a talented woodworker. He liked a good card game played with his family (because he almost always beat everybody). There was nothing he enjoyed more than exploring the world with Laura. He loved spending time with her. They were the epitome of a match made in Heaven (despite having met at a college party).
There will be a service and burial in Louisville. At a future date, the family will host a Memorial Service at the Princeton Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest. It will be a celebration of Ray's life. We know his Spirit will be with us there and always.
Ray loved domestic animals and wildlife, both often seen from the end of a camera lens. A contribution in his memory may be made to one of his favorite animal charities in lieu of flowers. He will be honored by your remembrance. The Mercer County Animal Shelter, 961 Shelter Road, Princeton, WV 24740. Three Rivers Avian Center, Brooks Mountain Road Brooks, WV 25951.
Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.memorialfd.com.
The Austin family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton.