RAYMOND EARL MEADOWS, 69 of Marmet died Aug. 16, 2020. Per his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no service. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.