RAYMOND EDWARD ADKINS, 71, of Logan, WV, departed this life on Monday, May 31, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family. To honor his wishes, Ed will be cremated, and a celebration of life with family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
