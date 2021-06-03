Thank you for Reading.

RAYMOND EDWARD ADKINS, 71, of Logan, WV, departed this life on Monday, May 31, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family. To honor his wishes, Ed will be cremated, and a celebration of life with family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

