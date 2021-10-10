RAYMOND FRANK WRIGHT JR., 75, of Cabin Creek passed away October 8, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division.
He was a retired coal miner, a member of the UMWA, former member of the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Chelyan Masonic Lodge #158 AF&AM and an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish and enjoyed anything that involved outdoors.
Frank was an avid baseball fan and a passionate Cincinnati Reds fan and rarely missed a game, when not watching the Reds play, he was playing the steel guitar and teaching others to play.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Sarianne Wright; parents, Ramond Frank Sr. and Irene Osage Wright; sisters, Betty Holbrook, Yvonne Lytle and Shirley Newman.
Surviving are his daughters, Melissa Woody (Michael) of Belle, Amy James (Shawn) of Chesapeake; brothers, Roger, Richard, Steve, William, Terry and Timmy Wright; sisters, Beverly Wright, Myrtle Woods, Marjorie Condoluci and Debra Payne-Jones; grandchildren, Jacob Newman, Elisabeth Wright, Christopher James Jr, Rebekah James, Jaxon Newman, Owen Woody and Aden Woody.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Junior Holley officiating. Interment will follow the service in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, with Masonic graveside rites performed by Chelyan Masonic Lodge #158 AF&AM. Visitation will be for one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Tuesday.