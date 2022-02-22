RAYMOND GEORGE, 87, of Big Chimney passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and step mother, three brothers and five sisters, son; Jeff George, and daughter in law Lisa George, and his loving wife of 43 years, Elladene George. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years; Wanda George, son; Allen (Sue) George, daughters; Michele (PJ) White, Nicole (Jon) Baldwin, grandkids; Kim (Troy), Greg (Jennifer), Brandon (Amber) , Seth, Jake, James (Nikki), Jon (Amy), Jessica (Travis), Matt (Heather), Jack Boy, twelve great-grandkids, and three great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thanks to hospice nurses Laurel, Katie, and Alley.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donating to the Hospice House in Charleston 1606 Kanawha Blvd W. Charleston, WV 25387
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, at Bethany Baptist Church with Pastor Rodney Smith officiating. Entombment will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
Visitation will be from noon - 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, at Bethany Baptist Church in Charleston 1512 Greenbrier St. Charleston, WV 25311.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 virus the family is requesting everyone wear a mask, and abide by social distancing protocol.