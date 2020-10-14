Raymond H. Racer

RAYMOND 'HAROLD' RACER., Sr. born on March 1, 1937, passed away on October 10, 2020, at Tender Heart Home Care, South Charleston, WV, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Harold graduated from Winfield High School and went on to receive his Accounting Degree from West Virginia State University.
He was retired from Union Carbide Accounting, Technical Center, with thirty-three years of service.
Harold was a member of the South Charleston Masonic Lodge No. 168 and Church of Christ.
He was a passionate and loyal WVU Mountaineer fan, attending all home games until he was unable due to his health. When he could no longer attend the games, he recorded and watched his "EER'S" on television.
Harold was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing with his son and friends.
His greatest love was his family, as a husband, father, and grandpa. He was a devoted husband of sixty-one years to his wife Martha and father to his children, whom he loved and thought the world of: daughter, Rebecca Fore (Ron) of South Charleston and son Raymond (Karla) of South Carolina. He dearly loved and was proud of his four grandchildren: Jonathan Fore, Kate-lynn Racer, Brandon Racer, and Nathaniel Racer. Also his devoted cat, Sadie who was always by his side or on his lap.
Harold is survived by his sisters-in-law: Patricia Tenney Needles, Zora Avaline Racer, and brother-in-law, William R. White, Jr., along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Arvil S. and Altha Hodges Racer, Harold was preceded in death by his sisters, Aileen Easter Ryder, Norma Jean Knowles, Ruth Virginia White, and brothers Glen William and John James (Jim) Racer.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no service at this time. Harold made the decision to devote his body to the WVU Human Gift Registry with the hope of helping conquer this horrible disease and thereby giving someone else a better and longer life.
The family would like to extend special thank you to Julie Young of Hospice Care, Priss Johnson, Aimee, and Theresa of Tender Heart. Their love and kindness to Harold during his short stay with them was so very special. Also, his doctor and friend Dr. Richard Hayes, M.D., who was available whenever Harold needed him.
In lieu of flowers, a tribute can be made in Memory of Harold to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org or by calling 800-272-3900.