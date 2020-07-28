RAYMOND HANSFORD WRIGHT, JR., age 72, of Crown Hill, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, from various illnesses brought about by Agent Orange exposure during the Vietnam War where he was awarded the National Defense medal and Vietnam Service medal.
Raymond was a lifelong West Virginian, coal miner, and mechanic.
He is preceded in death by his father Raymond Wright Sr.; mother, Leona Collier Wright; brother, Steve Wright; sister, Judy Sheets; sister n law, Brenda Sloan Wright, and one special little angel, his nephew, Michael Dale O'Neil Jr.
Raymond survives through his various acts of kindness, compassion, generosity, humility, and grace on this Earth. In addition, he is survived by his wife of 11 years, Carlene; son, Jesse; stepchildren, Kelly Payne and Ron Cunningham; two sisters, Elaine Campbell (Jim), and Lynn Conard; brother, Bill Wright; uncle, Tom Collier (Sharon); nieces and nephews, Jason O'Neil (Andrea), Tiffany Hodge (Alan), Eddie Wright (Samantha), Angie Cooper (Darren), Karen Jenkins (Kelly), Judith Wright (Billy), Billy Sheets, Laura Parker, Tommy Conard (Amber); and three beautiful grandchildren, Nahla Rayne Wright; Josie Nova Wright, and Hailo Noella Wright.
The loss of this man is more than personal. It is a loss to the entire world. He is loved immensely and will be missed by all.
