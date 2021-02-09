Raymond Hill

RAYMOND E. HILL of Marysville, Ohio formerly of Bim, WV transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, February 4, 2021, following a tragic fall.
Raymond was born in Madison, WV to Darlene and the late Arrowood Hill of Bim. He grew up in Bim and graduated from Van High School. Following graduation, he attended Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA. for a brief period of time. He eventually moved to Marysville, Ohio and was employed at Honda's East Liberty Auto Plant for over twenty-five years. He recently retired and was looking forward to the next chapter of his life. He had planned to move back to West Virginia to be near his mother.
Raymond "Bubby" was a quiet personality with a heart full of kindness and compassion. He was always ready and willing to help anyone in need. His soft speech, calm nature and impeccable manners made him a joy to be around. Although he was the quiet type, he had a real sense of humor and liked nothing better than playing practical jokes on his family and friends. Christmas was always entertaining because you never knew "what in the world" was going to be in that box or bag he handed you. He loved his family and was affectionately dubbed "Uncle Raymie" by his great-niece Lily.
In addition to his father, Raymond was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Boyd and Ethel Jarrell; paternal grandparents, Doc and Bessie Hill all of Bim, WV and his aunt Anna McKenna and cousin Bobbie McKenna of Minnesota.
Loved ones left behind include his mother, Darlene Hill of Foster, WV; brother, Kevin (Kathy) Hill of Alum Creek WV; nephews, Dee (Kelli) Canterbury of Madison, WV, Adam (Heather) Canterbury of Huntington, WV; and great-nieces, Lily Canterbury of Madison and Chole Canterbury of Huntington, along with many extended family and friends. Our lives will never be the same, but he will continue to live on in our hearts.
Services to celebrate Raymond's life will he held Monday, February 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV. A graveside service will follow on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Memory Gardens at Low Gap, WV with Rev. Jim Butcher, of Madison Baptist Church, officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com