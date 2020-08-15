RAYMOND KING SPANIOL, 71, of Dunbar, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
He was born on December 7, 1948, in Charleston, to the late G.W. "Bill" and Mary Frances Spaniol.
King graduated from Dunbar High School in 1966. He attended West Virginia State College to become a teacher. He was a shop teacher for Kanawha County and a member of the West Virginia National Guard.
He was raised in the Catholic faith and was a member of Christ the King and Sacred Heart churches.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ward and Joe Spaniol.
King is survived by his daughter, Emily and her mother, Becky of Greensboro, NC; brother, Craig Spaniol of Dunbar; cousins, Mary, Nancy, and Louise; along with several nieces, nephews, and great-nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 17, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Father Leon Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.