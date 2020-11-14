Raymond L. Nichols

RAYMOND L. "GAB" NICHOLS passed away at home November 4, 2020 at the age of 89, he folded his hands and closed his eyes while waiting for the second coming of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
He attended the Pinch Ridge Memorial Church, was retired from Mack Trucks World Wide Equipment, Teamsters local 175, where he specialized in transmissions and rear ends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Frank Nichols and Lillie Drake Nichols; brothers, Harry, Arthur, William "Bill" and Clarence; sister, Iona Huffman.
Ray left behind his wife of 59 years, N. Joyce Raines Nichols; the children he loved and treasured, daughters, Naomi Lilly and Ruth Shaffer; his son, Mark Nichols (Sara) grandchildren, Justin Lilly, Micah Lilly (Tiffany), Jacob and Malia Nichols; great grandsons, Alex and Noah Lilly.
Thanks to Jesus who gave us this wonderful person to love and be part of our lives. Thank you to our church families for their love and support. Thanks to Hospice Nurses, Candace, Mary and Sara.
Due to the COVID-19 there will be no visitation.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m., November 14, 2020 at Clendenin Memorial Gardens, Clendenin, WV with Rev. Clarence Deel officiating.