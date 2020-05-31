Raymond LaCaria

RAYMOND LaCARIA, 74, of Charleston, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, with his loving family by his side, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.

He was born April 7, 1942, in Claridge, Pa., the son of the late Nicholas LaCaria and Edith (Pushnick) LaCaria. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Charleston. Ray graduated from Morris Harvey College with a business degree. Prior to his retirement in 2017, he was a retail manager at Drug Emporium, Charleston. Ray was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed golfing and was especially fond of his Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers, his favorite sports teams.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Lasure of Charleston; sister, Joanne Speranza of Export, Pa.; his nephew, Rick Speranza of Jeannette, Pa., and niece, Denise Ferri of Greensburg, Pa.

Joanne wishes to thank his friends for being there for him and helping him through his three year battle with leukemia cancer.

Due to current health concerns, a memorial service is being planned for a later date in July and will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home.

