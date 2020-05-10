RAYMOND MANUEL BELCHER went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, May 07, 2020. He was born on June 20, 1932.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Martha; sisters, Louise, Helen, Hessie, and Magdaline; and brother, Carnold.
He is survived by sisters, Margaret (Tib) and Nina; sons, Billy (wife Sandy), Ray (wife Kim), and Jeff; grandchildren, Joey, Beth, Josh, and Paige; great - grandchildren, Lance and MaryKay; and ex-wife, Margaret.
Many will recall his music playing ability the Lord blessed him with. He was an inspiration to many that learned to play guitar and mandolin. He served the Lord some 60 years playing Gospel Bluegrass music. He now plays in Heaven's Band. He was a long-standing member of Pinch Ridge Memorial Church. He loved his Cleveland Indians.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the church or charity of your choice.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, an open graveside service will be conducted at Belcher Cemetery, located on Belcher Road, commencing at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. Pastor Doug McClung, of the Pinch Ridge Memorial Church, will be officiating. A graveside visitation will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. for family and friends.
