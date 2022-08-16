Thank you for Reading.

Raymond Neil Bumgardner
RAYMOND NEIL BUMGARDNER, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away early Sunday, August 14, after a short illness. Raymond, the youngest of nine children, was born August 17, 1933, in Romance, Jackson County, West Virginia, to William Howard and Mildred Flossie Bumgardner.

Growing up on his family's farm, he graduated from Sissonville High School in 1948. After finishing school, he served in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Mary Kay Walker, in 1957. The couple started a family in Belle, West Virginia; then later moved to South Charleston. He was a dedicated employee at DuPont Belle Works; and retired from DuPont after 38 years of service. While at DuPont, Raymond held various positions in both office and field, utilizing his expertise in instrumentation and process control. In retirement, he enjoyed collecting and restoring antiques with his wife Mary Kay, traveling, and spending time with his family. He was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with his church family as well.

