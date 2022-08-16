RAYMOND NEIL BUMGARDNER, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away early Sunday, August 14, after a short illness. Raymond, the youngest of nine children, was born August 17, 1933, in Romance, Jackson County, West Virginia, to William Howard and Mildred Flossie Bumgardner.
Growing up on his family's farm, he graduated from Sissonville High School in 1948. After finishing school, he served in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Mary Kay Walker, in 1957. The couple started a family in Belle, West Virginia; then later moved to South Charleston. He was a dedicated employee at DuPont Belle Works; and retired from DuPont after 38 years of service. While at DuPont, Raymond held various positions in both office and field, utilizing his expertise in instrumentation and process control. In retirement, he enjoyed collecting and restoring antiques with his wife Mary Kay, traveling, and spending time with his family. He was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with his church family as well.
Raymond is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Mary Kay Walker Bumgardner, son John Neil Bumgardner, (Tamara) of Concord NC, and grandson John Wesley Bumgardner of Raleigh NC. He is also survived by his sister, Helen Lanham of Kenna WV. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 5 sisters.
The family would like to especially thank Raymond's caregivers and his Oakwood Baptist Church family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HospiceCare of Charleston, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
A memorial service to Honor the Life of Raymond will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 17, at Oakwood Baptist Church with Rev. David Moutz officiating. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service. A private family inurnment will be held in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home of South Charleston is serving the Bumgardner family.