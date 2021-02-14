Raymond Page

RAYMOND "BUTTER" EUGENE PAGE, 75, of Cross Lanes passed away February 10, 2021 at home with his family by his side.
Butter was born December 5, 1945 to the late Denver and Macil Carte Page. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles and Winston; sisters, Emma and Dorothy.
Butter was retired from Pepsi Cola Bottling Company with over 20 years service. He was an Army Veteran Mechanic, and enjoyed restoring and riding his tractors, antique cars, and motorcycles.
Left to cherish his memory are loving wife of 37 years, Ruth Page at home; children, Kathy (Tina) and Kelly Burdette (David) all of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Jayden (Kayla), Graycen, Shelby, Ben, Ashley and Brent; great-grandson, William Eugene; brother, Ralph Page of Cross Lanes; sister, Norma DeLauder (Bill) of Marion, Ohio; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends that dearly loved him.
Service will be Monday 2 p.m., February 15, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Joey McCutcheon officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank all the Neighbors on Waycross Drive for their support and love.
