RAYMOND PAUL NICKELL, 81, of Cross Lanes, went home to be with Jesus, after an extended illness at Thomas Memorial Hospital on June 18, 2021.
Paul was born October 3, 1939 to the late Willy and Irene Nickell. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, James; sisters, Louise and Arvilla; and 3 baby siblings.
Paul married Eleanor Lilly, the love of his life. He retired from AEP's Appalachian Power Company as Machine Shop Dept. Supervisor. He was a member of Cross Lanes Bible Church for many years. He loved Jesus, his bible studies, and his church, pastored by Reverend Dave Buckley. Due to illness he could no longer attend services.
Left to cherish his memory are loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Eleanor Lilly Nickell; sons, Kenneth Nickell (Hermily), Roger Nickell (Karen); granddaughters, Maranda, Selena and Kristen Nickell; grandsons, Joseph and Daniel Nickell; he dearly loved his great grandchildren; and a brother, Alfred Nickell of Tennessee.
A private burial was held at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Eleanor would like to thank the ICU staff for the wonderful, loving care they provided.
"To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord" I love you honey, Eleanor.
