RAYMOND PAUL (PAUL) RADER JR., born June 19, 1952 to Raymond Paul and Carolyn Sims Rader in Elizabeth, WV died April 1, 2021 in Huntersville, WV.
Married Sandra Keen Rader September 23, 1994. Two daughters of the heart, Buffy (Tow) Wiseman and Jodi (Kevin) Waugh. Nine grandchildren of the heart called him PawPaw (PaulPaul) Tara, Dainaira, Mollie, Kelly, Anthony, Brianna, Olivia, Kaley, and Cameron as well as great grandson Dawson. Brother of Susan (Alan) White, Jessie (late Jonathan) Spero, James Rader, and Fred (Carol) Rader.
Paul is survived by his brother in laws Larry (June) Keen and Gerald (Mary) Keen. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister in law Kathy Powell, and brother in law Jonathan Spero.
He graduated from Wirt County High School 1970
Paul attended West Virginia Institute of Technology graduating in 1978 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Paul showed mechanical aptitude and interests at an early age. He enjoyed running BMW cars at Mid-Ohio and working on pit crews as a young man. In later years, he turned to enjoying NASCAR races and passed that love on to his grandson Anthony.
Paul and Sandy enjoyed playing pool for many years, earning trophies for their success in the pool leagues they were in while they lived in Charleston. In fact, their pool table was the first piece of furniture moved in to the farmhouse they purchased.
Paul spent his life caring for the environment and land. After graduating from Tech, he began employment with West Virginia Air Pollution Control Commission in Charleston, WV. Paul retired with 30 years of service.
In his retirement, Paul has been serving on Pocahontas Solid Waste Authority Board where he supported providing clean solutions for disposing of recyclable and non-recyclable trash. Paul and Sandy moved to Huntersville, WV, where they purchased a farm and continued to care for the land and environment. Among other things, they cared for rescued mustangs and took in any stray dog or cat that came to the farm. Paul's gentle caring nature was evident in Sandy's tales of him gathering baby black snakes nesting too close to the house for Sandy's comfort and taking them to a field a distance from the house.
Paul's college education was interrupted by his being drafted into US Army. He served two years in military police. Paul stated his job was "to drive the generals around" at Tripler Army Hospital in Hawaii however, he was also privileged to drive returning Vietnam POWs who came through Tripler on their way home after they were liberated.
Services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday April 7 at the Elizabeth Baptist Church with the Rev Larry Vanhorn officiating. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Tuesday April 6 at Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth. Interment will be at Two Runs Cemetery of Palestine WV.