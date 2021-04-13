RAYMOND ROSCE "BUDDY" RAMELLA, 72, of St. Albans passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in St. Albans to the late Joseph Votto Ramella and Agnes Marie Roberts Browning. He was also preceded in death by his sister, June Young, half-sisters, Diane Booker Ramella and Ronnie Roberts.
Buddy was retired Custodian from St. Albans High School with over 40 years of service. He was a member of the Nitro Moose Lodge #565.
Left to cherish his memories are Judy C. Ramella; daughters, Kelly Ramella (Duane) and Kristie Russell (Bubby); sister, Judy Howell (Darrell) and half-sister, Debbie McCormick; brother, Orville Browning (Phyllis) and half-brother, David Ramella. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Zack (Tessa), Chasity (Levi), Russell, Tyler and Mason; great grandchildren, Parker, Waylon, Brantley, Brogan, Avery, Kohen and Clay; several nieces, nephews and his best friend and buddy, Billy Bird "Doll" Holstein (Sue).
Private services will be held at a later date with family and friends.
You may visit Buddy's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Ramella family.