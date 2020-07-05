RAYMOND V. PROZZILLO, 85, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at John Manchin Sr. Assisted Living Facility in Farmington. He was born on September 14, 1935, to Frank and Angeline Prozzillo.
Mr. Prozzillo was a graduate of St. Peter's Catholic School and WVU, where he was a member of the golf team.
In the 1960s, he started Raymond's Enterprises, which included multiple restaurants, a construction company and coal mining companies.
For 12 years, Mr. Prozzillo served as a Marion County Commissioner. He worked tirelessly to improve Marion County for the benefit of the residents.
He was asked by Governor Underwood in 1997 to be the Director of General Services in the Department of Administration in Charleston. During his tenure there, he successfully managed West Virginia grounds.
Raymond is survived by his two children, Deeann Prozzillo Best and her husband, Randy Best, of Burke, Virginia, and Raymond Prozzillo II and his wife, Renee Prozzillo, of Tampa, Florida. He has five grandchildren: Cort Best and Corin Best and her husband, Joe Belcher; and Matthew Prozzillo, Andrew Prozzillo and Emily Prozzillo. Raymond is also survived by his sister, Louise McLamara of Leesburg, Virginia, and many nieces and nephews in several states. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Jean Prozzillo of Homestead, Florida.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Prozzillo was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Viglianco Prozzillo; his brothers, Carmen Prozzillo and Tom Prozzillo.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 6, at Ross Funeral Home, 801 Fairmont Avenue, Fairmont.
The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church at 407 Jackson Street, Fairmont, with Fr. Joseph Konikattil as celebrant.
During this time of COVID-19, if you are able to attend, please wear a mask and remember to social distance.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rossfh.com.