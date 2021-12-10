REASON WAYNE MARTIN, 46, of Charleston, WV, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at Charleston Area Medical Center following a sudden illness.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Saddler Martin, his grandparents, Harry and Eathel Saddler of Wichita, Kansas and Leonard and June Martin of Lanark.
Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Wayne Martin and wife, Cindy of Mt. Airy, NC, Cindy's son, James Wilson of Stanaford, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A 1993 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Reason furthered his studies by earning a two-year degree with top honors at Raleigh County Vocational-Technical Center and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from West Virginia Institute of Technology.
Reason was employed by Michael Baker International's Charleston Office, a global engineering and consulting firm. His technical expertise and dedication to the job made him a top-notch employee.
Reason really enjoyed computers and gaming. His hobbies included golf, skiing, and motorcycling. Always, he was honest, kind, and generous. He had a tender heart and loved animals. Reason will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved him.
Services to celebrate the life of Reason Wayne Martin will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Blue Ridge Funeral Home, 5251 Robert C Byrd Drive, Beckley with Rev. Tommy Lilly officiating. Following the services Reason will be laid to rest beside his mother, Donna at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley.
Friends may gather with the family from 12 p.m., until time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
The family requests that all in attendance, please wear facial coverings and practice social distancing.