REBA ANN HAYES was homesick for a country to which she had never been before.
Even though at 91 she leaves behind her son, Melvin Clyde Hayes (Cris); daughters, Diana Jividen and Lee Ann Kinder (Tom); grandchildren, Niccole Caban, Jeremy Nelson, Brea Blake, Madyson Jenkins, Kasey Corbet, Corey Kinder, Andrew Hayes, and Shannon Smith; 13 great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. No sad goodbyes will be spoken because where she is going time won't matter anymore.
She joins her husband of 62 years, Manford Lee Hayes; and her parents Harvey and Stella Farnett.
Before taking her heavenly flight some of her earthy accomplishments included retiring from the State of WV Department of Health and Human Services. Her volunteer work with the Dunbar Beautification League, Dunbar Woman's Club, and the Dunbar food bank was important to her as a life-long resident of Dunbar. Other interests included her membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Degree of Pocahontas. She was a life-long member of the Dunbar Mountain Mission Church.
Most importantly she stands now in Beulah Land where her home is eternal.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Ronald Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.