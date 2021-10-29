REBA CARTE WADE, 97, of South Charleston, passed away on October 26, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Charleston, WV, to Joseph and Neva Carte on October 5, 1924. She graduated from Charleston High School, class of 1942. After graduation she married the love of her life, James C. Wade. Reba was a housewife and stay-at-home mother for many years. She later worked for Village Elementary School as the school secretary, from which she retired after twenty years of service.
She was a life-long member of Rock Lake Presbyterian Church. She loved all sports and was an avid golfer until her 90th birthday! Her retirement years were spent in Florida, where she enjoyed many social activities. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and was loved and cherished by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, James; brother, Carl Carte, sister, Doris Carte Casto, granddaughter, Elizabeth Long, and son-in-law, William Via.
Left to cherish Reba's memory are her children; James C. Wade (Vicki) of Dunedin, FL, Pamela J. Via of South Charleston, WV, Steven G. Wade (Dreama) of St. Albans, WV; grandchildren, Debra J. Myer of Dunedin, FL, Amy Long (Tony) of St. Albans, WV, Abigail Wade of Nitro, WV; 9 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to Honor the Life of Reba will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with H.R. Whittington officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service.
Due to Reba's love for flowers, they will be gladly received for her funeral. However, if you would like instead to support her favorite charity, please give to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W, Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
