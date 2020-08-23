REBA DELORIS ENGLE, 91, of Ripley went home to be with the Lord Wednesday August 19, 2020 at the home of her son in Albany, Ohio after a long illness.
She was the daughter of the late H. C. Samples and Ethel Samples. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Engle; brothers, Hubert, Berlie Ed, Harry, Forrest, Frear, Paul and Fenton Samples; and sister, Nina Samples.
Reba was an Eastern Star from Ripley. She was also a member of Epworth United Methodist Church of Ripley. She was involved in many arts and crafts activities and was involved in many community organizations. She loved her family dearly and couldn't wait to have family reunions.
Reba is survived by: sons, Larry Engle (Tina) Albany, OH and Douglas Engle (Elaine) of Jonesboro, GA; daughter, Linda Julian of Hilton Head, SC; grandchildren, Ashley, Adam, Branden, Courtney and 4 step grandchildren; great grandchildren, Tracy, Michael, Alex, Aaron, Kensington, Fenton and 5 Step great grandchildren; and 3 step great-great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday August 25 at Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin with Rev. Basil Hensley officiating. The visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. The burial will be in Samples Cemetery Bomont, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.