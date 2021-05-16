REBA JO MERICAL, 75, of Millwood, WV, passed away on May 13, 2021. The funeral service will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 12 p.m., at Roush Funeral Home. The burial will follow in Jackson County Memory Gardens in Cottageville. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Monday from 11 to 12 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on our Facebook page.
