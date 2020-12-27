REBA MAE CROSIER, 92, of Charleston passed away peacefully on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Glasgow Health and Rehab. She was a retired RN from CAMC General Division and a member of Calvary Nazarene Church.
Reba is preceded in death by her loving husband, Delt H. Crosier; parents, Oshel and Dessie Burdette; step mother, Clulla Burdette; granddaughter, Jennifer Crosier; step brothers, Jimmy and Danny Burdette; stepsisters, Lynn, Garnet, and Jackie.
Left to cherish Reba's memory is her children, Nancy Shuck (Bill); Steve Crosier (Toni), and Scott Crosier (Chess); grandchildren, Tamra Runyon (Brian); Rob Shuck (Arin); Maria Childress (Chris), Brandron Crosier, Darrin Crosier (Caliegh), and Samantha Dowdy; 10 great grandchildren; and family friends, Vicky and Angie.
Funeral service will be held at Noon on Tuesday, December, 29, 2020 at Long & Fisher Funeral Home with visitation starting at 11:30 am. Internment will immediately follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories. Online condolences can be left by visiting: www.longfisherfuneralhome.com
Due to Covid-19 Masks are required and social distancing practiced.