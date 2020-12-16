On Dec. 13, 2020, mom was lifted from the trials and sufferings of this world and moved into her new heavenly home.
REBA MARIE WHITTINGTON PHILLIPS, 91, was born January 3, 1929, to the late Earl and Florence Whittington. Her heart never recovered from the tragic loss of her son and daughter in law, Rick L. and Ramona D. Stover. She was the last remaining sibling of 10 children. She was preceded in death by sisters Ada Cain, Vivian Allinder, Audrey Parsons, Macil Jividen, Bonnie Phillips, and Juanita Armburst and brothers Robert Earl Whittington, Gearld "Jerry" Whittington and Arlis "Bootsie" Whittington. She was also preceded in death by the father of her children, James E. Stover and James F. Phillips.
Reba worked in various retail stores as a clerk and retired as store manager from Gary Harris' Chevron.
Famous for her cooking abilities, her baked steak could compete with the best! Always willing to donate dishes to her church functions and always "over doing it". She made close to 50 loaves of Jewish bread to hand out to friends and family every Christmas. Her greatest joy was to cook for her family and have everyone crowded in her home in Nitro. She continues to get requests for her recipes.
She was also well known for her elaborate Christmas decorations and her obsession of a clean and neat home. Her love for the WV Mountaineers was right up there with all die hard fans, never missing a televised game and thanks to her granddaughter in love, she had the opportunity attended one game with her grandchildren.
Mom was a classy lady with always making sure she looked her best when stepping outside her home. Her love for her church, church family and the Lord most of all, never wavered.
Left to morn her passing is her loving daughter Sandi, (Jimmy) Mitchell of Buffalo, grandchildren Jennifer (Eric) Nazarewycz of Buffalo, Jimmy (Nichole) Mitchell of Red House, Kelly Stover, Chris Stover both of Eleanor, Shawn Stover of Nitro, great-grandchildren. Jake Smith, Emma Nazarewycz, Adison Mitchell, Jesse Nazarewycz, and Austin Mitchell and special sister-in-law, Linda Whittington. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel) with Rev. Mitchell Burch and Rev. Thomas Moore officiating. Entombment will follow at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
