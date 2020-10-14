REBA FRANCIS SCOLA, 82, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formerly of Elkview, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord and Savior October 11, 2020 at Compass Post Acute Rehabilitation of Conway, South Carolina.
She is survived by her son Kenneth Lee Baldwin (Terri) of Charleston, West Virginia; her sisters, Wanda Holly Morgan (Richard) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Belva Coleman (Gary), of Charleston, West Virginia; four grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Charleston, West Virginia.
McMillan-Small Funeral Home of Myrtle Beach, SC is assisting the family with local arrangements.
