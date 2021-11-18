Reba Theodosia Burns Nov 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REBA THEODOSIA BURNS, 106, of Milton, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021. Private graveside services were conducted with Glenn Arbaugh officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Graveside Service Reba Theodosia Burns Glenn Arbaugh Wallace Officiating Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Wanda June Ferrell Wright Robert E. (Bob) Greenleaf Gerald Lee “Jerry” Tribble Blank Franklin Eugene Ray Forest Eugene "Pete" Rogers Blank Howard E. Wilson Blank Mary Ellaine Smith Harold Gene Totten William Dean "Bill" Perry Blank Larry K. Skaggs Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 18, 2021 Daily Mail WV 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail Putnam trailblazers find 'home' Hurricane Trail Racing ends season with Haunted Half Race Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital