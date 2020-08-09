REBECCA A. BUFFINGTON, 78, of Montgomery, WV. Passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Division Charleston, WV after short illness. Rebecca was a retired School Bus driver for Fayette County School system and she also drove for KRT.
Rebecca is survived by her husband, James Buffington; sons, William "Bill" Hill and his wife, Tracy, Bobby and Randy Hill; grandchildren, Randi Sky, Daisy, John, Samantha, Mary, Crystail Hill; several great grandchildren; brothers, Hurshel, George Hickman; and a host of other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, August 11, at 11 a.m. at Montgomery Memorial Park London, WV with Pastor Richard Harold officiating. Viewing will be Tuesday August 11, from 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Face Coverings are required and observe social distancing.
